MMO Week in Review: BlizzConline’s biggest news

BlizzConline wasn’t packed full of major surprises, thanks to educated guesswork and a devastating leak of all the WoW news the day before. But it was still a welcome February diversion, as we got confirmation of WoW Burning Crusade Classic and the Chains of Domination patch, plus details for Diablo Immortal, Diablo IV, and Diablo 2 Resurrected.

Meanwhile, the world went on in spite of Blizzard, as it always does: LOTRO gave a bold preview, we fell in love with Valheim, No Man’s Sky busted out with a huge pet update, Gamigo announced ArcheAge merges, we got the scoop on Crowfall’s Transformation, and Amazon delayed New World to August.

THIS WEEK’S TOP STORIES

THIS WEEK’S CASTS & STREAMS

