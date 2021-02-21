MMO Week in Review: BlizzConline’s biggest news

Bree Royce
BlizzConline wasn’t packed full of major surprises, thanks to educated guesswork and a devastating leak of all the WoW news the day before. But it was still a welcome February diversion, as we got confirmation of WoW Burning Crusade Classic and the Chains of Domination patch, plus details for Diablo Immortal, Diablo IV, and Diablo 2 Resurrected.

Meanwhile, the world went on in spite of Blizzard, as it always does: LOTRO gave a bold preview, we fell in love with Valheim, No Man’s Sky busted out with a huge pet update, Gamigo announced ArcheAge merges, we got the scoop on Crowfall’s Transformation, and Amazon delayed New World to August.

Read on to catch up with the very best of this week’s MMO news and opinions today as every Sunday in Massively Overpowered’s Week in Review!

Every week, get caught up on the MMO genre's latest news and Massively OP's best content in our MMO Week in Review, which has now been running over a decade!
