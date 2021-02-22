Kakao Games hosted its last GM-led live event for Black Desert on PC this past weekend

With Black Desert changing hands from Kakao Games over to Pearl Abyss, yesterday signaled the possible end of an era as GMs and CMs from Kakao held one final GM-led Grand Quest this past Friday on the EU Serendia and NA Calpheon servers.

The quests took place at around 6:30 p.m. EST for NA players and around 11:30 a.m. EST for EU players, and it had them follow some clues in order to find the GMs in the game world and get some rewards for doing so. The event was also touted as a sort of final farewell to the GM and CM team at Kakao Games. Whether this sort of thing happens after Pearl Abyss takes over or not is hard to say, but for those who were following along, there was a little special something waiting.



On behalf of the Kakao Games Staff, thank you for your continuous love, support, streams, memes, screenshots, fan video edits, fanart, and cosplays for Black Desert Online! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/THh4X8UAVg — Black Desert Online PC (@BDO_News) February 21, 2021