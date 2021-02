The team running TERA’s console edition announced that players should be seeing a change in how often content patches arrive in the game. This adjustment will take place after next month’s patch.

“After the update for Build ver. 91.01 scheduled in March, we decided to change the update cycle to once per three months to provide the players with more various contents,” the team posted. “Class balance improvement update is not included in this new schedule. It will be done more frequently.”

The team also said that it was “taking a break” from running two regular events. These events are dungeon highlights and accumulated logins.

TERA console rolled out its first battle pass season this month, called Frostwinter.