The Repopulation patches, plans, and prepares for partial wipes

The Repopulation’s long and difficult road in reclaiming excitement and an actual population will be paved with meaningful patches and continued development – or so the loyal testers hope. While it remains to be seen whether Idea Fabrik can accomplish this Sisyphean task, so far in 2021 we are seeing more updates to the sci-fi sandbox.

In fact, this past week Patch A.00.03.40 came out, mostly to fix bugs and clean up remnants from the implementation of the container system. The studio also reported that it’s added new assets to the world that can be used by creative players. These assets include new door styles and Lunar New Year-themed lanterns.

“We are very excited to be nearing the item system revamp,” Idea Fabrik reported. “Once we make it through the next sprint our focus will be implementing the new item system. This system will resolve many of the current issues as well as allow us to start on related systems. We’ll release an updated roadmap in our March Update article. This will include which portions will include partial wipes.”

MMO players will recall that The Repopulation was Kickstarted twice for around $230,000 and hit Steam early access in 2014, where it’s been ever since, excepting the year it was offline entirely thanks to the HeroEngine dispute that eventually saw Idea Fabrik take it over in 2017.