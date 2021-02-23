Blizzard is definitely working on a Warcraft mobile game, studio artist says

2020’s deficiencies have continued to spill into 2021, so we’ll let it slide if you’ve forgotten that just two and a half weeks ago, Activision reps said the Warcraft franchise would be expanding to “more platforms than ever before” and then didn’t mention it again the whole call. At the time, we wondered along with our commenters whether this meant some sort of “Warcraft Immortal” title or something new, but since Blizzard’s investor calls and hiring pages have been hinting about this since at least 2017, there’s not much to get worked up over.

But now, the existence of a Warcraft mobile title has now been confirmed by Blizzard 3-D artist Clayton Chod, who just… tweeted it out. “We are indeed working on a Warcraft Mobile game,” he wrote in a tweet advertising a job on the game’s environment art team. “I’ve actually been working on this game for most of my time at Blizzard and it really is an amazing team!”

Worth noting is that Blizzard has taken down the listing already, but the tweet remains. It’s also worth noting that he says a “Warcraft” mobile game, not a “WoW” one, making it as likely to be something based in the strategy realm as the RPG or MMO realm. Let the speculation begin!

We've updated the description of our latest environment art job opening. We are indeed working on a Warcraft Mobile game. I've actually been working on this game for most of my time at Blizzard and it really is an amazing team!https://t.co/dfVb0qXVXX — 🆑ayton (@Lungjaw) February 22, 2021