Dungeons and Dragons Online’s mysterious ‘2’ image raises sequel speculation

Bill, strange things are afoot at the Circle K. As Dungeons and Dragons Online gets ready to kick off its 15th anniversary this week, Standing Stone Games tweeted a mysterious image of the number two with the anniversary announcement. Is this a countdown? A new season? Or, dare we hope, a sequel in the making with the blessings and financial backing of new owner EG7?

The image has a whole lot of the DDO community buzzing about its meaning . One player posted the general sentiment: “I gotta say, announcing you got something special for an anniversary coming up and showing a big picture that is nothing but a giant number two, the first thing that will enter most people’s minds is sequel, not ‘two days away’ or ‘two gifts.’ Unless this is intentional misdirection?”

DDO’s Executive Producer Rob Ciccolini will be joining the anniversary livestream on Wednesday afternoon for a Q&A session with the community.

We are celebrating our 15th Anniversary later this week! Stay tuned for a Coupon Code for gifts and more. #DDO pic.twitter.com/gU2SrTGU13 — DDO Unlimited (@DDOUnlimited) February 22, 2021