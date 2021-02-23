Dungeons and Dragons Online’s mysterious ‘2’ image raises sequel speculation

Bill, strange things are afoot at the Circle K. As Dungeons and Dragons Online gets ready to kick off its 15th anniversary this week, Standing Stone Games tweeted a mysterious image of the number two with the anniversary announcement. Is this a countdown? A new season? Or, dare we hope, a sequel in the making with the blessings and financial backing of new owner EG7?buzzing about its meaning. One player posted the general sentiment: “I gotta say, announcing you got something special for an anniversary coming up and showing a big picture that is nothing but a giant number two, the first thing that will enter most people’s minds is sequel, not ‘two days away’ or ‘two gifts.’ Unless this is intentional misdirection?”
DDO’s Executive Producer Rob Ciccolini will be joining the anniversary livestream on Wednesday afternoon for a Q&A session with the community.
We are celebrating our 15th Anniversary later this week! Stay tuned for a Coupon Code for gifts and more. #DDO pic.twitter.com/gU2SrTGU13
— DDO Unlimited (@DDOUnlimited) February 22, 2021
I love that DDO is different enough to still feel like a fresh experience in my MMO rotation whenever I get to it. The only way I could see a sequel going forward though is if the team finally decides that upgrading the engine to do things like resolution scaling would take more work than starting from scratch (which might not be out of the realm of possibility), or that the player base projections dry up to the point where they no longer feel they will be sustainable without drawing in new players, OR the license holders of DnD push for it. No idea what the licensing situation is like (I believe they’ve mentioned that they can’t sell merch, for instance), but I will make a crazy prediction based on Cordovan’s livestreams:
If a sequel ever happens, it will include a passion-project feature where character models can be exported and 3D printed with their gear to be used in real-life campaigns. It’s an idea that Cordovan believed excited the team, if I remember right. But also one that they didn’t think they could implement in DDO. It is possible a new game could have the work built in much easier.
As it stands, their player base is small, but consistently profitable based on the leaked financial info. Hope I’m wrong, but am fully expecting this to be a countdown to something. Maybe a new event in the style of the Hardcore leagues – something simple and similar, but different enough to raise eyebrows. Like start at level cap and lose XP as you complete quests, and race to level 1 to reincarnate for rewards with a death counter. If you die 3 times, then on the third death you ding max level again to lose progress while saving your gear. I don’t expect that exactly, but something weird you can elevator pitch that’s *just* interesting enough to do a server event season again.
I don’t think this company is capable of creating an entirely new game, but here’s to hoping it’s something substantial and interesting that all current players will enjoy.
I guess if we knew for how long EG7/SSG still have the Hasbro license, we could speculate about a sequel a bit more. I would love for it to be a sequel if it meant a new engine!
I would be *very* surprised if DDO was getting a sequel. This is Standing Stone Games after all.