Runes of Magic’s new servers are a prelude for merges as Gameforge hints at new content

Over the weekend, we reported on Runes of Magic’s plans to add new servers, an announcement that took some of us by surprise given the game’s age. In fact, it seems to have worried quite a lot of gamers, leading Gameforge to put out a much more detailed explainer for what they’ll entail – and what’s happening to the existing servers. As it turns out, the new servers are coming as part of a server merge, but they originally announced one without announcing the other.

“We will merge the older servers, but this is a project that takes a lot of time and should be planned in a correct way. That is why we went with counter-intuitive way of opening the new servers before merging the old ones. Since we are all aware that the current state of the game tends to block with higher number of active players that are online at any given moment, we must calculate how to merge the servers to get an optimal situation. […] Once the numbers are stabilized, we will merge the current servers in an optimal way.”

And though past “catch up” servers don’t usually stick around, these will, although some may wind up being merged themselves. “We are not going to abandon the current servers and our long-term users just to concentrate on the new servers,” Community Manager Polog says. The new servers will use the same level cap but include special leveling events. And as for the future? More content might be on the way: “At the moment, we are in discussion about the possibility of new content and are hoping to give out more new content very soon. There are more things planned to come out, mainly fixes for major issues already in the game, and some new things concerning the end game content.”