Temtem studio admits the game’s roadmap ‘doesn’t match reality anymore’

Remember a year ago when Temtem put out a couple of ambitious roadmaps for 2020 and 2021? That was in February, before anyone knew… well, what 2020 was going to wind up looking like for most of the year. And that’s the central point of the latest dispatch from the development team, which admits that while the team is still committed to getting everything in those roadmaps into the game, it’s not happening at the speed that was expected. And at this point, that’s just going to have to be all right.

Essentially the letter serves as something of an apology while also making it clear that the team is fully committed to improving the game, making updates that are necessary while still moving more slowly than originally planned to roll out features like further islands. “[W]hile we’ve always stressed the fact that the roadmap was not set in stone, it certainly doesn’t match reality anymore,” Crema writes.

The team’s roadmap is thus remaining internal for the moment, simply because there’s a certain amount of uncertainty with the pace of bringing things out. Fortunately, the responses on Twitter have been positive thus far, showing that fans understand the burden the developers are under to get things like the upcoming Cipanku just right before release. It’s worth noting that while 2020 did see delays for Temtem’s content rollout, Crema did manage to announce and deliver a next-gen rollout on the PlayStation 5 in December.

As many of you know, our previous roadmap is now outdated and dates are no longer accurate, but here's the official, longer look into it, plus the first sight of the wondrous Cipanku: