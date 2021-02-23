Valheim gets a first-person mod as the game hits 3M sales and 500K concurrency

The star of Valheim continues to rise. Developer Iron Gate Studios confirmed over the past weekend that sales of the game hit another high, touting 3 million copies of the game sold as well as over 60,000 “Overwhelmingly Positive” reviews, over 20 million hours of gameplay watched as the survival sandbox becomes the seventh most streamed game on Twitch, and a climb up the charts as the 78th best reviewed game on Steam.



These new records are further reflected in another high water mark for the game’s player counts from this past weekend, which saw Valheim hit an all-new concurrency peak of over 500,000 players. Steam Charts has similarly high numbers but doesn’t appear to have pulled enough data to corroborate the new all-time peak.

“The Iron Gate team wanted to share one more big thank you to everyone who has already joined us on this exciting journey of mythological proportions,” writes the studio in its announcement.

If you’re among those enjoying Valheim but are looking for a new perspective while in-game (literally), then you might be interested in a first-person mod that lets players enjoy the game from the viewpoint of their medium-poly Viking. Modder Kailen37 does state in the mod’s description that it’s a work in progress but is also “pretty playable” and “fun.”

