Watch Dogs: Legion: Online gets a full gameplay rundown ahead of launch on March 9

If you haven’t played Watch Dogs: Legion, you should know that it’s a game all about assembling your own squad of people in a cell of operatives taking down an oppressive regime. If you have played it, then the game’s upcoming online mode due out on March 9th should feel even more familiar, especially since you’re bringing together other players who have built their own cells to help work together in operations. And the new video preview of all these features should help you understand just how it’s meant to go down.

It will not, however, help you understand what the heck is going on with the colon usage in the mode’s title. You’re on your own for that one.

The online mode is an altogether separate mode in the game in which you start building up your cell from scratch, using Influence to buy new contacts, upgrade gadgets, and unlock cosmetics. Influence is awarded by taking part in daily and weekly challenges, and you move from that to taking on co-op operations and even high-challenge tactical engagements that require high coordination and communication. Check out the full rundown in the video just below.

Source: YouTube ; thanks to Kinya for the tip!