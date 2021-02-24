Defiance and Defiance 2050 are dismissed from duty

Clearly, Gamigo is cleaning house today. Shortly after announcing that the MMO publisher is shutting down Twin Saga, it also posted a farewell notice for one of former developer Trion Worlds’ most notable titles: Defiance.

Actually, it’s sunsetting both Defiance and Defiance 2050, the semi-reboot that came out in mid-2018: “Today we come to you with hearts heavy with sadness as we announce that Defiance and Defiance 2050 will officially cease all operations on April 29th, 2021. This decision was not an easy one to make. We concluded that both games could no longer sustain themselves.”

Until Defiance goes dark, its in-game store is heavily discounted and several events are planned to take place. Gamigo also gave out codes to encourage players to migrate to Trove and ArcheAge.

Defiance was famously part of a “transmedia synergy” cross-promotional effort with the three-season Syfy TV series that ran from 2013 to 2015. The Xbox 360 version of Defiance was shuttered back in April of last year, but there had been hope that the PC editions would continue.