Defiance and Defiance 2050 are dismissed from duty

Clearly, Gamigo is cleaning house today. Shortly after announcing that the MMO publisher is shutting down Twin Saga, it also posted a farewell notice for one of former developer Trion Worlds’ most notable titles: Defiance.
Actually, it’s sunsetting both Defiance and Defiance 2050, the semi-reboot that came out in mid-2018: “Today we come to you with hearts heavy with sadness as we announce that Defiance and Defiance 2050 will officially cease all operations on April 29th, 2021. This decision was not an easy one to make. We concluded that both games could no longer sustain themselves.”
Until Defiance goes dark, its in-game store is heavily discounted and several events are planned to take place. Gamigo also gave out codes to encourage players to migrate to Trove and ArcheAge.
Defiance was famously part of a “transmedia synergy” cross-promotional effort with the three-season Syfy TV series that ran from 2013 to 2015. The Xbox 360 version of Defiance was shuttered back in April of last year, but there had been hope that the PC editions would continue.
Noticed they are not encouraged to go to Rift for example
Probably its next in line
Sorry to hear that Defiance is about to go bye bye… its just more lousy news… and sorry to all the new MMO homeless.
Surprised RIFT is still alive. No Warfronts (except the same name premade each time) no LFG except “Bob” from Faeblights group @ 5:15pm exactly same time each day. When you know and interact regularly with 3 different people on 3 different shards on a game that was meant to have more people in it then games dead. It’s a good game though other than that.
Didn’t hate it, but without the Show it ceased to be relevant.
No RIFT code = ded gam
Seems like anything Gamigo bought up that hasn’t turned a profit is getting the axe. I wouldn’t be surprised if Rift can limp along since there are a few diehards for that game still, for some reason, but then again a lot of the infamous rift defenders on all the big mmo sites have vanished in recent years so i wouldn’t be that surprised.
Sure Trove, but good lord, take them away from the grave and toss them on the fiery pits of hell already, Archeage?!
rift is next.
I feel like they probably knew they’d shut these down and I wonder if RIFT is not far behind. They bought all these games from them and then did very little to try to improve them. Likely just milking what little they could until the planned shutdowns.
Although RIFT’s community is the sort of game that if possible, I could see them trying to make a private server out of it.
Such a shame. Rift is a great game and doesn’t deserve that treatment.