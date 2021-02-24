Dungeons and Dragons Online hands out free gifts for its 15th anniversary

On February 28, 2006, Dungeons and Dragons Online emerged on the MMORPG scene with gusto. The Dungeons and Dragons title was a different type of MMO, with a whole bunch of instances, a deep class system, and a unique Eberron setting.

This week marks the 15th anniversary of DDO’s launch — a momentous occasion for any online game — and to celebrate, SSG is handing out gifts to all of its players . Players can use a coupon code from the website to claim a raid item and a cosmetic cloak. After that, they can jump into the anniversary event, which is running through March 23rd and contains new items.

And if that’s not enough, there’s even a brand-new raid to tackle called The Dryad and the Demigod: “This is a legendary-level raid that is included in Fables of the Feywild, and is accessible to anyone who owns the Feywild expansion. Sound plays an important role in the experience of the new raid, and the ambient sound channel in particular can be used to adjust the volume of the performance.”