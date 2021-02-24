Eden Eternal becomes the third MMORPG Gamigo killed off today

Right about now, a whole bunch of Gamigo MMORPGs are wishing they had to deal with only server merges. That’s because Gamigo’s now axed a third (or fourth, depending how you count ’em) MMO in addition to Defiance’s two versions and Twin Saga – now it’s Eden Eternal.

“After 10 years in Eden Eternal full of peaks and valleys together, peace finally came, and we have reached the Eden Eternal,” the studio said. “Today, with a heavy heart, we are sad to announce that Eden Eternal will officially cease all operations on April 29, 2021.”

As with the other games, the company says it’s shuttering the game because it could “no longer sustain itself” (or themselves, in the case of Defiance). In fact, an almost identical form letter was used for all the the games, alongside the perks for players.

“While we are discontinuing the game’s service, we will never forget the incredible journey we embarked on together. It is never easy to announce the shutdown of any game, knowing how much time and effort we have all put into making Eden Eternal enjoyable for many years. Starting on February 24, 2021, we will close the registration of new accounts, including the disabling of cash purchases.”

Gamigo games that are apparently safe right now include Aura Kingdom, Grand Fantasia, ArcheAge, RIFT, Trove, Desert Operations, Shaiya, Echo of Soul, Fiesta Online, Wolf Team, and inexplicably Atlas Rogues; it does appear that all of the doomed games came from the Trion Worlds and Aeria Games acquisitions. Gamigo’s parent company recently purchased KingsIsle Entertainment and its duo of kid MMOs, Pirate101 and Wizard101.