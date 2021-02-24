Old School RuneScape drums up hype for its Steam launch and applies Poll 74 changes

In case you forgot, the self-described “world’s most enduring and largest player-driven MMORPG,” aka Old School RuneScape, is due to make its grand debut on Steam today, and the devs at Jagex are keen to stir up the hype stew.



Today will see a livestream with the devs running between 11:15 a.m. EST and 2:30 p.m. EST offering a variety of in-depth looks at gameplay for those who might not be familiar with the game (which would just be silly since it’s the largest player-driven MMORPG in the history of the planet). As for the Steam version, players can look forward to six new free-to-play worlds in each of the different regions it operates in; 20 Steam Achievements, 15 Trading Cards, five emoticons, and six badges to collect; and the added benefit of a UI scaling feature for Steam players.

As for OSRS overall, there have been a variety of adjustments and changes applied this week as voted on by players in Poll 74, including changes to the Amulet of Blood Fury and Nightmare Parasites, the ability to display precise kill times, and some new items added to Last Man Standing mode.