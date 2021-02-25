Catch up on what’s really changing in World of Warcraft: The Burning Crusade Classic

It’s been a little while since World of Warcraft: The Burning Crusade was the new and current expansion, which is why the game’s first expansion is being brought to WoW Classic. But that means that it’s easy to forget the things that actually were in that first expansion, hence a new article on Wowhead reminding players of all the changes big and small that came to the game with the first major expansion ahead of the Classic launch.

For example, you probably do remember that the level cap increases to 70 and that Draenei and Blood Elves are added to the game. But do you remember that Hunters get Steady Shot and Kill Command, serving as two of their most vital DPS abilities? Did you remember that world buffs no longer apply to higher-level characters, thus preventing buff stacking? Do you remember that the change to elixir categories happened in TBC? Refresh your memory now so you can be ready ahead of the classic version’s beta.