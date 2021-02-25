Dual Universe previews upcoming biome improvements and new building tools

The next update due to arrive in Dual Universe isn’t only about adding wallets and missions, it’s also about improving biome visuals and adding some new voxel tools. Among the upcoming graphical improvements are better looking trees, better ground textures, new rocks, and new lighting tech.

As for the voxel tools, players can now get more creative with the addition of cone shapes and make use of a line tool to select an area using the available shapes and press the alt key to delete the selection — perfect for the person who realizes about halfway into the build that they didn’t count the number of boxes needed to connect two sides together right. Which is me, that person is me. You can check out a couple of video previews of these new tools after the cut.





