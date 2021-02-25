Pathfinder Online puts up 10 new land plots for auction

Owning a chunk of land in Pathfinder Online is a big deal, considering how much weight that territory control has in the online RPG. A previously unavailable slice of real estate — 10 hexes around Fort Inevitable — is now going up for sale to the highest bidder, and it’s anyone’s guess who will be rich enough to buy it.

“To avoid a mad rush to do so right after the update is deployed, and to avoid disadvantaging anyone who can’t be online at that time, we’re running an auction to bid on first-week building rights in exchange for Blessings of Pharasma (or for coins, though even a single Blessing will outbid any amount of coins),” Paizo posted.

The studio said that it will be processing the bids on March 15th and announcing the new landowners after that date.

Readers will remember that Pathfinder Online was Kickstarted for over a million dollars back in 2012, but its development (remember “minimum viable product“?) and staffing struggles led to mass layoffs by 2015, followed by several years of Paizo attempting to salvage the game and find new investors. Since then, the skeleton crew remaining on the title has actually made some progress and pushed its way into open enrollment back last year.