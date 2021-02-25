PUBG: New State is a new mobile version of the battle royale shooter arriving later this year

“Wait, isn’t PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds already on mobile?” you might be asking yourself. Yes, friend, yes it is, but that isn’t stopping PUBG Corp and Krafton from kicking out another mobile version of the battle royale shooter, one that seeks to evolve the genre.

This new game is called PUBG: New State, and it features a variety of enhancements to the mobile battle royale shooting formula of the original PUBG like enhanced mobile controls; improved global illumination for better graphics; the addition of customization kits that let players transform weapons in different ways via performance enhancements, fire mode selection, and grenade launcher attachments; new items like drones and ballistic shields; and the ability to combat roll, which will likely be used as the primary form of on-foot locomotion if we’re all honest with ourselves.



PUBG: New State drops players into the far-flung future of 2051 on the island of TROI, which means there will be new things to discover as well as the promise of new interactable objects that can be used to gain a leg up on the competition.

PUBG: New State is due to launch as a free-to-play title sometime later this year, while eager players can pre-register (not pre-order despite how the website reads) on Google Play now. iOS pre-registration is due to arrive soon, and alpha testing is due to begin later this year.

source: press release