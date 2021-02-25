Sci-fantasy co-op shooter Outriders outlines the features of its newly released playable demo in a video

Are you curious about Outriders, the sci-fantastical co-op shooter RPG from developer People Can Fly and publisher Square Enix? Did you forget that this game is even a thing? If you’d like to sate your curiosity or perhaps expose yourself to the game in an effort to have it make an impression, you’re in luck because the game has released a demo today that offers the entire opening chapter, which is approximately three hours’ worth of gameplay.



The demo’s arrival was touted in a video released yesterday outlining Outriders’ gameplay features available in the demo, including online three-player co-op with full cross-platform play, the ability to play as any of the game’s four classes, the ability to transfer demo progress, the full main story prologue as well as several sidequests, and the ability to collect resources and materials to upgrade weapons in the full version of the game.

The demo is available on current and last-gen PlayStation and Xbox consoles as well as on PC via Steam or EGS. The video itself is embedded below.

The release times for the Outriders Demo, ETA less than 3 hours on PS4 / PS5 / Xbox Series X|S / XB1 / PC STEAM / GeForce Now pic.twitter.com/IIgmfCVW2v — Outriders (@Outriders) February 25, 2021