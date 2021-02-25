Sea of Thieves kicks off a three week-long Festival of Fishing event today

Do you dare fight the Sea of Thieves with nothing more than your fishing rod, your wits, and the ability to turn said rod in different directions to snare a sweet catch? Then you’re ready to face the Festival of Fishing, which has kicked off in-game today and runs until Thursday, March 18th.

The Festival of Fishing is pretty much what it sounds like, with a variety of new challenges that can be found in the Events menu and some new voyages that are all about fishing. Naturally, there are rewards up for grabs during the event including four unique cosmetic fishing poles and some titles to earn. Players that want to take part in the event will want to speak with Larinna outside of the tavern to get started.

