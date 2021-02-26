Betawatch: Dual Universe opens a test server

A test server! A server wherein one may test! Such a thing has been built for Dual Universe! Albeit not using the in-game building tools, but it’s kind of an open question of how you would build a test server for a game within that game, so we’re going to excuse it. There are also upcoming biome improvements to preview, so that’s neat.
A list! A list of other beta updates one may peruse! Such a thing exists:
- Camelot Unchained has itself a new 90-day plan for development including alchemy and the Verdant Forest. Hooray for 90-day plans!
- Temtem has admitted its roadmap doesn’t match reality and isn’t releasing a new one! Hooray for… wait. That’s not hooray. That’s not hooray at all.
- The Repopulation is preparing for some partial wipes, which is… also not hooray-worthy. Gosh. We shouldn’t have put our hoorays in the beginning.
- The latest update for Mortal Online 2 adds plenty of gore. That… well, the audience might like it, but that doesn’t feel worthy of a “hooray” just the same.
You know what? We’re done with hooray, we’re just moving on down to the list of games we currently have in testing just below. Maybe one of those will make you go “hooray,” or maybe one will make you go “hey, that thing has an active cash shop, I should let them know about this in the comments.” That’s cool too.
As always, we consider an MMO to be in open testing if it features free, public signups and will server wipe prior to launch. An MMO is marked in closed testing if it’s running a private test phase that cannot freely be accessed by the general public; it’s usually under NDA as well. Early access and crowdfunded MMOs whose tests we deem legitimate will be included. So-called “open beta” soft-launch MMOs with cash shops, no sign of launch in the west, or limited interest for our readers will not be listed; we also do not list expansions, with occasional exceptions.
AdventureQuest 3D: Open beta
Arcfall: Pre-alpha
Ashes of Creation: Alpha one
Blankos Block Party: Open beta
Bless Unleashed (PC): Closed beta
Book of Travels: Closed beta
Camelot Unchained: Closed beta one
Children of Ur: Open alpha, further development merged with Eleven
Chronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again
City of Titans: Alpha
Craftopia: Early access
Crowfall: Closed beta
Dauntless: Open beta
Dark and Light: Early access
Dual Universe: Paid beta
ECO: Early access
Eleven: Closed alpha
Elyon: Korean beta (fka Ascent Infinite Realm)
Fractured: Alpha
Frozen Flame: Closed beta
Gloria Victis: Beta (early access) on Steam
Inferna: Early access
Kurtzpel: Closed beta
Line of Defense: Early access, removed from Steam
Magic: Legends: Beta testing in 2021
Mortal Online 2: Closed alpha
Naica: Open beta
New World: Closed testing, launch planned for 2021
Occupy White Walls: Early access
Osiris: New Dawn: Open beta
Outlaws of the Old West: Early access
Pantheon: Backer pre-alpha
Pathfinder Online: Subscription “early enrollment”
Population Zero: Early access
Project Genom: Closed alpha, servers offline for restructuring with SpatialOS
Project Gorgon: Early access beta
Prosperous Universe: Early access
Saga of Lucimia: Closed alpha
SamuTale: Closed alpha
Ship of Heroes: Alpha
Star Citizen: Backer alpha
Temtem: Early access
The Black Death: Early access alpha
The Cycle: Alpha, weekly test cycle
The Repopulation: Early access alpha
Valiance Online: Alpha
Wild Terra 2: Early access
Zenith: Pre-alpha
