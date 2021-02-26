Path of Exile previews the bug fixes coming with its next patch

It’s almost time for another round of bug fixes and minor improvements for Path of Exile, but judging by the forum response, we suspect it’s best to get one fact out of the way up front: The upcoming 3.13.1e patch does not contain graphical or performance improvements. That’s apparently a sore point for many players who are frustrated with extant performance issues on both consoles and PCs. But if you’re looking for bug fixes, the next patch certainly has a solid assortment of them!

