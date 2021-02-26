The Elder Scrolls Online previews the Black Drake Villa dungeon from Flames of Ambition

The arrival of the Flames of Ambition DLC for The Elder Scrolls Online means a lot of new stuff, and that includes new dungeons. Black Drake Villa is one such dungeon, but it was supposed to be a simple excursion into the eponymous villa just to retrieve a book from the ruined area’s library. Unfortunately, it turns out that monsters have taken up residence within the ruins and the True-Sworn mercenaries are getting ready to burn the library to the ground, meaning that a simple heist is going to require a full set of dungeoneering antics.

