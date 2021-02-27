Dungeons and Dragons Online serenades you into its latest raid

It’s been a fun week for Dungeons and Dragons Online players! Not only did they get a producer letter with details about upcoming content, they also got to enjoy 15th anniversary gifts, partake of the festival, and even enjoy a brand-new raid (which is included with the purchase of Fables of the Feywild).
Standing Stone Games posted a short trailer for The Dryad and the Demigod raid on YouTube, highlighting the musically dueling forces at play. DDOCentral sent us a link to the full song that’s played during this raid, staring the voice talents of Cindy Robinson and Scott McNeil.
Give it a listen — and good luck if you find yourself venturing into this wild realm!
Source: YouTube. Thanks so much for the heads-up, DDOCentral!
