Magic Legends introduces you to a trio of key characters

Magic the Gathering fans are no strangers to the colorful characters and personalities that they’ve encountered through card descriptions. Cryptic is looking to carry forward that feeling as it fashioned NPCs for the upcoming Magic Legends.

The studio put out a dev blog introducing fans to three key characters that adventurers will encounter in their journeys through the planes. Each of the three were pulled from the established Magic the Gathering universe, so they might not be unfamiliar to lore nerds. These characters are the planeswalker and animist Nissa, the insane villain Josu Vess, and the storm mage Ral Zarek.

“We consider their current state in the timeline, their history, as well as the art that has been used to portray them,” Cryptic commented. “We then extrapolate from these key elements to create the most faithful representation possible.”