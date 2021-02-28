MMO Week in Review: Gamigo’s game-pocalypse

AHHHHHHHHHHHHH

Gamigo laid waste to its MMO stable this week, devastating the fanbases for Defiance, Twin Saga, and Eden Eternal – and worrying players of the rest of its titles. And it wasn’t an MMO exactly, but Anthem will see a permanent maintenance-moding now that BioWare has halted work on Anthem Next. Meanwhile, Black Desert came home, Dungeons and Dragons Online raised eyebrows with its mini-expansion announcement, and Dragon Age 4 dropped its multiplayer component.

Read on to catch up with the very best of this week’s MMO news and opinions today as every Sunday in Massively Overpowered’s Week in Review!

THIS WEEK’S TOP STORIES

THIS WEEK’S CASTS & STREAMS

