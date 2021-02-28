The MOP Up: Dauntless dials up the dazzle

Patch 1.5.4 roared right into the online monster slayer Dauntless this past week, giving players a non-RNG way to grab desired Behemoth dyes.

Also, the devs reworked the Paladin of Vylmark’s light show: “After listening to feedback from the community, we’ve reworked the visual effects on the Paladin of Vylmark chest piece. Players can now bask in the lights of the aurora borealis.”

And this is just the beginning of the rest of the news! Read on for a roundup of other smaller MMO news stories and videos from this past week in this edition of The MOP Up (and if you don’t see a news story that we should have covered, drop us a tip)!

Elder Scrolls Online has a new character that it would like you to meet: Eveli. She’s a Wood Elf scout who’s going to be a major figure in this year’s storyline.

Do you like numbers, math, and skill calculations? Then you’re really going to dig Dark Age of Camelot’s latest grab bag.

Wakfu’s letting players change their pets’ appearances and understand the outcome of fights more clearly!

Dunk your head inside the vat of Path of Exile stats — and drink deeply!

Ragnarok M is really overselling its latest update, saying that the game “has now transcended into the next phase of its evolution.” This 2.0 upgrade includes new worlds, the Ninja class, new questlines, streamlined leveling, and visual upgrades.

Blade and Soul Revolution set out an announcement to say that the mobile RPG is launching on March 4th with five classes.

EU’s Lineage 2 Essence cranked out an update with the Sylph race, Gunslinger class, and the ability to change one’s race and class. The studio also opened up a pair of lobal servers called Rose and Pink.

Tiamat is now playable in SMITE: “Tiamat will have 2 stances – based around her flying and gound postures. Her flying stance will be elevated and elegant, while the ground stance will be her on all fours, raging and roaring. Her conflicted personality will be literally translated to her kit – by allowing her to show both sides of herself in gameplay.”

MU Origin sent out a press release for Update 15.0: “The Malicious Invasion is new content which will be available to players over level 80. The new feature has various battlefields for players to participate in and defeat different types of boss monsters.”

Legends of Runeterra is teasing cards from its upcoming Empires of the Ascended set.

Warframe’s musical Octavia is now available in Prime Access on both PC and console:

Starbase is not only making progress in its development, it also brought back feature videos, such as this one showing off an in-game asteroid belt:

As Gran Saga continues to make global launch plans, it showed off a new playable character, Orta:

War Thunder’s first big 2021 content drop is Ixwa Strike:

Crank up your PUBG competitive spirit:

PGI.S 2021 Survival Tournament is about to begin. Now, it now all up to the individual team's Survival Instincts and Skills to remain in the battlegrounds of PGI.S. pic.twitter.com/pRQRHQ2jcn — PUBG (@PUBG) February 26, 2021

