Camelot Unchained details work on fog, the Verdant Forest, the Golden Plains, and new races

Camelot Unchained appears to be very eager to show its work as it begins the task of working through its latest 90-day plan. Starting with the weekly Top Ten-ish, there’s word on continuing work on the Alchemy system, the addition of the Fir Bog race to the game, the introduction of fog to the Verdant Forest, and the start of work on other locations in the RvR3 Veilshards map.

A great deal of that list’s development is further outlined in the most recent newsletter, providing an even closer look at elements made for the Verdant Forest biome as well as a deeper breakdown of the new volumetric fog, some artwork designs of the female St’rm and the female and male Valkyries, and a breakdown of the team’s plans to build up Veilshards, which involve ensuring each faction has equal landmass, the creation of ports, and some further peeks at the Verdant Forest and Golden Plains in-game and in concept art respectively.



Finally, while we covered the 90-day plan’s reveal last week while it was on stream, the devs have now released the entire document for gamers to read.