Hamilton in Animal Crossing New Horizons is the unofficial crossover the world needs more of

While painting my entire house this winter, I listened to Hamilton approximately 300 times and am now a little bit obsessed, which means that when I saw this story cross my feeds today, I had to force myself to not completely embarrass myself over it. So how is it relevant? Welp, it’s because an extremely talented gamer, Guitar_Knight14, rendered (most of) the musical in Animal Crossing New Horizons. And… it’s genuinely good, folks.

I’m not even sure what I like best. Is it the fact that John Laurens is inexplicably a tiny squirrel? Is it how the artist pulled off Angelica’s “rewind” section in Satisfied? Is it the fact that Lafayette is an absolute badass even as a tiny cartoon human?

(Lafayette is an absolute badass period.)

Slap this in your watch later list and be amused.