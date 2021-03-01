Monster Hunter Rise producer confirms a PC version is set to arrive next year

While Nintendo Switch owners will only have to wait a few weeks for Monster Hunter Rise to release on March 26th, those who are dreaming of a PC version of the game will get their wish, only much, much later. According to producer Ryozo Tsujimoto, the game will be making its way to PC next year:

“We received a lot of requests for a PC version of Monster Hunter Rise, particularly from overseas players, and so we have decided to develop a version for PC, which we aim to release in early 2022. This is still under development, so I’d like to share more detailed information when the time is right.”

This news will likely not come as a surprise to some, as Capcom was the victim of a ransomware attack in November that yielded a significant number of leaks including the first word of Rise’s PC version existing. The attack wasn’t only about games reveals, least the hack be confused as a benign dig for gaming information, as it also included names, emails, and personal information for employees in Capcom’s Japan, US and Canada offices.

