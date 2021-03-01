Star Trek Online fans agitate to bring Leonard Nimoy-voiced missions back to the game

“TBH, for a Star Trek game to remove missions with original Leonard Nimoy VO is practically an unforgivable sin, and every day these missions remain gone from this game is a disgrace to Trek fans and Mr. Nimoy’s memory. This never should have gone on this long, and it’s time time to fix this mistake.”
In other STO news, PC players will soon get to pilot the Janeway-class Voyager Science Vessel, with the craft stuffed inside of either a Research and Development Pack or a Duty Officer Pack. These packs will be discounted between March 4th and March 8th, and between March 4th and March 25th, there will be a promotion that will provide either 10 Lobi Crystals or a Tier 6 Promotional Ship Choice Pack that grants players the option to select the Voyager-J or any number of Tier 6 ships when opening these packs.
Finally, console players will get more Klingon love with part three of the Year of the Klingon updates, featuring improved character models, more Klingon customization, an improved starting experience for KDF characters, and the Grethor storyline.
I’ve been away for a while, didn’t know about this. Licensing issue, or decision/flub on the game’s part? Are the missions actually removed, or just the voice acting for them?
The missing missions are part of a story arc called Klingon War. Three specific missions have been removed for “re-mastering”. The story involves the iconic Guardian of Forever and the player is transported back to the 23rd TOS era. Spock appears in the game and is voiced by Nimoy. The following three episodes have been out of the game for a while now. The Ultimate Klingon, City on the Edge of Never and Past Imperfect.
Cryptic have taken content out of the game in the past and then revised the graphics or added a known Trek actor. LeVar Burton was added to some older content and generic Ferengi and Caradassian characters have subsequently been replaced by Quark (Armin Shimerman) and Garak (Andy Robinson). As CBS controls the license for STO there shouldn’t be any legal issues with restoring Nimoy’s voice acting. They use music from TOS and snatches of dialogue from several shows already.
Cryptic have tinkered with the story arcs so many times that at present is all a bit of a mess. Several stories lines have been taken out of the main mission menu and are now buried in the games journal. Spectres being the best of these. The game does need a major revision in this regard. Cryptic have got the Klingon side of things ship shape now. Perhaps its time to sort out the story on the Fed side.