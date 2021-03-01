Star Trek Online fans agitate to bring Leonard Nimoy-voiced missions back to the game

Plus, the Voyager-J comes to PC and Year of the Klingon updates come to console

“TBH, for a Star Trek game to remove missions with original Leonard Nimoy VO is practically an unforgivable sin, and every day these missions remain gone from this game is a disgrace to Trek fans and Mr. Nimoy’s memory. This never should have gone on this long, and it’s time time to fix this mistake.”

Leonard Nimoy’s contribution to the Star Trek fandom cannot possibly be overstated, so bearing that in mind, it makes sense that fans of Star Trek Online would be upset that missions featuring the actor’s voice work have been missing from the game for a while. The matter was brought up in a post on the game’s subreddit on the anniversary of Nimoy’s death, which is demanding that the devs bring back all of the missing missions as a means to honor the actor’s legacy.

In other STO news, PC players will soon get to pilot the Janeway-class Voyager Science Vessel, with the craft stuffed inside of either a Research and Development Pack or a Duty Officer Pack. These packs will be discounted between March 4th and March 8th, and between March 4th and March 25th, there will be a promotion that will provide either 10 Lobi Crystals or a Tier 6 Promotional Ship Choice Pack that grants players the option to select the Voyager-J or any number of Tier 6 ships when opening these packs.

Finally, console players will get more Klingon love with part three of the Year of the Klingon updates, featuring improved character models, more Klingon customization, an improved starting experience for KDF characters, and the Grethor storyline.

sources: Reddit, official site