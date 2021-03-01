Terraria’s Google account issues have officially been cleared, paving the way for a Stadia release once again

Considering everything that’s been going pear-shaped for Stadia, it would be in Google’s best interests to make nice with third-party developers. Readers will recall a month-long issue with the Google account of one of Terraria’s developers that ended up with an official cancellation of the game’s arrival to Stadia. However, in the game’s February State of the Game forum post from developer Ted “Loki” Murphy, it was revealed that those Google account issues have been cleared and Terraria is headed to the Stadia platform after all.



“After a month of pushing (and with the immense support of our fans), Google finally reached out and was able to provide a lot of transparency around the situation and to restore access to all of our accounts. Due to the hard work the Stadia team has put in – as well as our partners at 505 Games – we have decided that we will allow the upcoming launch Terraria on Google Stadia to proceed. The Terraria Stadia build is based on the DR Studios 1.4.0.5 (latest) build, and is currently at Google for certification review.”

The forum post, incidentally, also details several things in the works for Terraria, including ongoing work to support texture packs via Steam Workshop, UI and control tweaks coming to console as well as the Journey’s End update’s arrival to Nintendo Switch, and confirmation that bug reports are being collected for the mobile version.