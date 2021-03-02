Conan Exiles applies a laundry list of bug fixes to its testlive build

This is pretty much what a public testing environment was meant for. The most recent PTS build of Conan Exiles has gotten a whole ream of fixes touching on several bugs related to a variety of gameplay elements including thralls and AI, combat, crafting, and building.

Adjustments include a balance to XP earnings at crafting benches, NPCs no longer getting stuck on wooden platforms in the Accursed Citadel, vermin hide boots and pants giving +1 to every stat as intended, and chests clipping issues among other things. It’s overall a pretty comprehensive bug squashing update, so testlive players will want to take a look.

