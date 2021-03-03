Epic Games snatches up Fall Guys studio for an undisclosed sum

Do you remember Fall Guys? It was that wacky multiplayer title that everyone was all hot for about two gaming crazes ago. Well apparently that shining moment in the sun was enough to get developer Mediatonic noticed by Epic Games because the latter just acquired the former for an undisclosed sum.

Tonic seems pretty pleased with this move, as it will help further the development of Fall Guys: “Fortnite and Rocket League already have tons of features we’d love to bring to Fall Guys — account systems, cross-play, squad vs squad modes, etc. We’re going to work hard on bringing more of these features to Fall Guys too!”

So far, there’s no word on Fall Guys free-to-play or when the title will make its inevitable debut on the Epic Game Store. However, we do know that it’s coming very soon to the Nintendo Switch and Xbox, so there’s hopefully a bright future for this game and its fans.