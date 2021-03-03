Gamigo grants Defiance players’ wishes, posts sunset schedule, and runs a weird survey

Ready to bask in the riches that Gamigo wishes to pour down upon your upturned face? Then you’ll first want to head over to either version of Defiance, where the company is handing out free sets of caches and crates to any player who participates in a single Arkfall during these successive events.

Gamigo is trying so hard to pave over hurt feelings from the game’s imminent cancelation that it’s even allowing players to petition them to grant the special item that they’ve never had. The company said that it won’t grant all of these wishes but will hold a daily lotto to do some of them. So it’s a make-a-wish foundation for soon-to-be-displaced Defiance players? Pretty much, yeah.

Things get even weirder over at Gamigo’s Trove, where the studio is bribing players to fill out a gaming preference survey (which includes giving themselves a Bartle player archetype test). If you take this survey by March 9th, you’ll get a free lustrous gem box in the game.

Finally, the studio has posted the full schedule of sunset events for the Defiance franchise, so you’ll know exactly when to show up.