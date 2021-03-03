LEGO Universe documentary podcasts continue as old videos re-release to mark the MMORPG’s 10th anniversary

Near the tail end of February, we noted that the LEGO group has been putting a lot of spotlights on the sunsetted LEGO Universe MMORPG, starting with a segment on the Bits N’ Bricks podcast. While that podcast series has been expanded upon, there have since been a whole lot more official videos about the game.



The podcast videos discuss the game’s soundtrack as well as the events that lead to the game’s ultimate demise, while LEGO has also put together a playlist of classic videos from 2010, as well as the game’s full soundtrack complete with concept art and behind the scenes footage, all in remembrance of the MMORPG’s 10th anniversary. For those who miss the game or are curious to experience it for the first time, there are few better places to look.

All of this is curious since the LEGO Group has invested no small amount of time, effort, and attention to LEGO Universe, and it all has this overbearing sense that the company misses the game about as much as its players. This does lead to speculation that the game may be on its way back in some way. Whether that’s an official re-release or through the stewardship of player-run servers or both remains to be seen.





