Star Trek Online brings its House Reborn content to consoles

It’s time to feel very Klingon about stuff on console editions of Star Trek Online. The game’s House Reborn update has just landed on Xbox One and PlayStation 4, meaning that console players get to experience the two new featured episode starring multiple familiar show actors like Mary Chieffo, Robert O’Reilly, and J. G. Hertzler. That’s in concert with the conclusion of the staring experience revamp for Klingon characters and the new Klingon Recruit campaign, giving additional bonuses for new characters leveling through the Klingon storylines.now it’s the console crowd’s time to shine.
