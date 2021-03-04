Blade & Soul’s Unreal Engine upgrade lands in the west this summer after all – here are the teaser pics

It’s been a wild 24 hours for Blade & Soul’s fanbase: Shortly after news broke that NCsoft was sunsetting the game’s prototype Frontier World UE4 upgrade server in Korea – and everyone assumed that meant the upgrade was off – NCsoft confirmed that the upgrade was in fact coming to the live servers anyway. There’s even more news as of this morning: The company has dropped a bunch of new information and screenshots, along with the promise that it’s coming this very summer – even for western players.
“This summer, the MMORPG Blade & Soul will be upgraded to Unreal Engine 4 visuals. The change in the game engine will bring improved performance to Blade & Soul, reducing lag and loading times, and adding depth and clarity to in-game graphics. The Unreal Engine 4 update will apply to the live service of the game later this summer, and players will keep their progression once the update goes live.”
The press release includes a bit of a tease for upcoming content as well, including “a new character class, third specializations for existing classes, new dungeons, and new systems.”
pretty — wish more games did this (upgrade the engine)
the fact that they dont is an issue that needs to be improved on.
Too many games with engines that are 10 years (or more) old.
Its just lazy and shows a lack of commitment to their own game, and yet they still expect people to pay them money.
Im looking at you:
– Lord of the Rings Online
– DDO
– DC Universe Online (you are on UE3, if B&S can do it, so can you)
– Star Trek Online
Those are all big brand titles that have no excuse no to upgrade if they still want people playing their games.