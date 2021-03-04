Check out this recreation of World of Warcraft’s Stormwind in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater

The human capital of Stormwind in World of Warcraft has endured a great deal, from the loss of its king to the attack of Deathwing to a stealth assault by the Horde. But now it faces a new challenge… the challenge of shredding. Yes, the user going by the name of Scrombles/Skramblez has recreated the entryway of the human city in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater, allowing players to finally live their fantasy of doing an epic kickflip off of the front gate.

Obviously, some of the geometry isn’t perfect, the statues look a bit weird, and the whole recreation is just of part of the city rather than the whole thing. On the other hand, it’s also Stormwind as a skate park. Check out the video just below, as players on PlayStation 4 can also choose to grind the rails in the entryway if they so choose. It looks pretty fun.