Fallout 76 plans to open its test server for the next major update in mid-March

Eager to try out the next major patch for Fallout 76? Well, you can’t. Not yet, anyway… but soon. The latest dispatch from the development team explains that the team is very aware how eager people are to test things, but it’s going to be a little bit longer. The plan is currently to open up the test server for mid-March, with features like S.P.E.C.I.A.L. loadouts and C.A.M.P. slots available to be tested by everyone once the test servers are finally online.

What are you supposed to do while you’re waiting to test out the update? Well, you could always sell some stuff to earn some caps, as this weekend’s Caps-a-plenty event will open up vendors to sell unwanted gear for up to 2,800 Caps every day. There are also a variety of community activities available for intrepid survivors out in the wasteland. It’s not as exciting as testing out the next patch, we know, but it’s still something to fill your time.