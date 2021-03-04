Haven and Hearth prepares a new world reset with new map features, combat tweaks, and more

Back in July 2018, we cast a quick spotlight on Haven and Hearth, an isometric survival crafting MMO rooted in Germanic and Slavic myth. The game has been in an alpha state for a while now and has gone through 11 world resets to date, but a 12th reset is on the way, bringing with it a number of changes.

As one might expect, this new world will have some geographical changes such as the removal of enclosed oceans and all continents having individual IDs to make adding quests to the game easier. In addition, there’s been adjustments made to unarmed and melee combat that puts fighters at factor 2 on even footing, while earning skill in these disciplines longer to do. The world reset will also make several adjustments to LP and gains. The world reset is scheduled to occur on March 6th.