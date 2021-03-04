Lost Ark brings out the Striker for Korean players

Some days it does feel like we’ve been waiting several quarantine’s worth waiting for Lost Ark to finally get its gorgeous polygons over here. So it really doesn’t help our patience to dwell on what Korean players are getting these days, but we’re going to do it anyway!

This month, Lost Ark is introducing the Striker to the game’s server. As MMO Culture reports, the Striker is a sub-class under the Fighter that uses martial arts and giant metal gauntlets to lay down some serious punishment on his foes.

Take a gander of this melee powerhouse in action: