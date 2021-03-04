Star Citizen shares new enemy NPC behaviors, continued work on Orison, and new weapon progress

The February development report for Star Citizen is now available and is once again full of updates for features and improvements the team at CIG is making to the space sandbox’s alpha.

The very top of the report has a number of video previews regarding enemy AI behavior, including a demonstration of a “Confidence” metric for on-foot NPCs that determines their fire rate and skill with weapons, a preview sub-system targeting features that lets ships or appropriately equipped ground enemies target specific ship locations like thrusters, and a look at an NPC learning to go to an ammo crate to reload his magazine.



The Environment Art section not only confirms that work on Orison continues but also has an interesting tidbit about “finalizing the halls for an upcoming event.” In other Art team news, work progresses on the Tumbril Nova tank, the Constellation Taurus, and the Aegis Redeemer, and there’s progress reports on various weapons including word that work on the MOAB bomb is complete, final art for the mounted gun is in progress, a first pass for the Volt Parallax energy rifle is finished, and final art for the standalone Greycat Industrial cutting tool is complete.

Finally, the update notes work on ship-to-station docking collars, polish work on new and upcoming missions, prototyping for spawn closets, improved flight mechanics for missiles so they can find their targets faster, and the continued development of harvestable items. The full report has all of the granular details one could ask for.