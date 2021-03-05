ArcheAge Unchained announces new Fresh Start servers arriving on March 25 as server merges continue

Who here would like to start from square one in ArcheAge Unchained? You’re going to be getting your wish this coming Thursday, March 25th, because that’s when new Fresh Start servers arrive to the game. More details are set to be shared soon, but the post confirms that there will be one NA server and one EU server and it will have similar restrictions as other Fresh Start servers, limiting auction houses and instancing to each server’s population only.

On the subject of servers, ArcheAge Unchained server merging officially kicked off as of yesterday, with downtime expected to run for 49 hours after some successful pre-preparation. Players are reminded that the free-to-play servers for ArcheAge will undergo their own server merging “shortly after” Thursday, March 11th, according to the FAQ.

