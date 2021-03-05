EverQuest II brings back Brewday with a new quest and new items

The adventurers of EverQuest II work hard, so if their preferred method of taking the edge off from all of that heroic work is knocking back some ale, then this is the most wonderful time of the year as Brewday 2021 has officially kicked off.

Between now and Thursday, March 18th, players can find portals to the Bar of Brell in a variety of locations. The event promises to bring back returning adventures and crafts, as well as a new quest from an NPC at the Highland Outpost in Butcherblock Mountains, a new recipe book for players to craft new Brewday Accoutrements, and a variety of merchant items to dress up your personal space.

The event is live for both regular and TLE servers, so raise a stein, drink irresponsibly in-game, and drink responsibly IRL.

