LEGO Universe emulator Darkflame Universe outlines its next steps to closed beta

Let’s say you were swimming around in the retrospective of LEGO Universe and it got you pining for the brick fjords, so you look in the direction of the player-operated emulator Darkflame Universe, which has been in closed alpha since 2017, to see where things stand. Lucky for you, there’s some news on that front, as the stewards of the emu have put out a post outlining what needs to happen to start closed beta.



Ultimately, three things need to be done in order for closed beta to begin: legal work like properly becoming a non-profit to take donations, addressing critical tester reported bugs that haven’t already been fixed, and the launch of an overhauled website and beta applications. Unfortunately, there’s no timeline for when these matters will be cleared — especially the legal ones — but the post does note that this will give the devs more time to deliver the best closed beta experience they can, and it assures gamers that the team is “well on the way” to doing so.

When closed beta for Darkflame does begin, it will run differently than closed alpha in terms of numbers, as 25 names from players that have opted in to the test will be invited each week alongside Twitter giveaways and contests. For now, eager fans will just have to wait until the laundry list is cleared.