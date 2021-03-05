RuneScape’s login servers had a meltdown, forcing the game to roll back a few hours

RuneScape has been having a bad couple of days. Players of the MMORPG started running into issues logging in at around 9:00 a.m. EST yesterday, which were bad enough that the devs announced later that day that servers would need to be rolled back to a few hours earlier, specifically 9:15 a.m. EST.



After the rollback and attempt to bring the login servers online, login issues and attempts to fix them continued to persist for several hours more, stretching out into today, where Jagex announced that more details would be released later. The issues appear to be so prevalent that, at the time of this writing, even links on the game’s main website aren’t working, though the official forums are.

A thread on the official Reddit currently states that there’s no timeline for this issue to be corrected, but investigations into the matter have confirmed that the login problems are affecting more players than initially estimated. The devs promise that all players who are having issues will be taken care of, but players are still urged to submit a related support ticket to ensure their issues are tracked. In the meantime, you can also take in some high quality memes.