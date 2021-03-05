World of Warcraft’s valor patch comes next week while WoW Classic flirts with #somechanges

A systems and balancing patch is hitting World of Warcraft’s live servers next week as Blizzard fine-tunes Shadowlands before it brings Patch 9.1 out to play. The 9.0.5 update is focused on “improving systems, rewards, covenant and legendary tuning, and bug fixes,” according to the studio.

It’s a rather extensive patch, but we want to point out that it will come with a free Wandering Ancient mount for everyone in the game and is making a whole lot of Torghast adjustments, including adding more anima abilities and reducing the number of enemies on many of its floors.

Players have a good reason to be cautious about this version of the valor system, as it pales in comparison to how it originally debuted.

Over in WoW Classic’s neck of the woods, an interesting survey sent out to some players suggest that Blizzard is considering further development or possible adjustments to the vanilla-era servers going into Burning Crusade Classic.

“How would you feel if Classic Era servers allowed for significant changes or new features to be included into the game?” Blizzard polled recipients. “These servers could have changes that dramatically change aspects of the game experience and would make it different from what the original WoW experience was like.”

Examples of these changes mentioned included layering and adjusting the PvP honor system.