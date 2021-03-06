Blade & Soul opens a ‘Revival’ landing page touting visual upgrades, engine changes, and dungeon updates

Blade & Soul is very excited about its upcoming Unreal Engine upgrade to the point that a newly opened landing page is calling it a Revival. The page not only touts the overall engine’s visual abilities but also outlines how the upgrade will improve things for the game overall and how the devs plan to change dungeon content.

Naturally, the UE4 upgrade will improve things like shaders and lighting, but there will be a variety of other upgrades to performance as well including better optimization, asynchronous loading tech to improve overall load times, and better data visualization that gives priority to nearby objects instead of forcing faraway data to be loaded up, resulting in what’s promised as “more detailed and stable performance with less lagging.”

As for dungeons, the devs are focusing on “player-centered combat and dungeons so that individual players and plays feel important again,” which translates to reimagined and revisited dungeon design with an eye for smaller scale groups. The devs are also working on improving dungeon difficulty to make sure entering the same dungeon provides ever-changing experiences and excitement by way of goals and strategic encounters presented at each stage of a dungeon encounter. Information on this system is expected soon, while the game’s first revamped dungeon — as well as the overall Revival update — should arrive in the third quarter of this year.

The landing site also offered up some new videos of the UE4 version of Blade and Soul in action; we’ve embedded a couple of those below. Furthermore, the landing site has six more web pages’ worth of information to unveil, so fans may want to keep their eyes peeled between now and then.