Diablo II Resurrected will allow old save file transfers, will likely be Blizzard’s last remaster

I have to wonder who would be hanging on to an old Diablo II save file but then I check myself as I look at a screenshot folder that still has old shots from WildStar, so maybe it’s not so fargone a conclusion that there are plenty of folks hanging on to their old ARPG toons. If you count yourself among that number, you’ll be happy to learn that Diablo II Resurrected will allow you to import that old save file into the game.

An interview with game producer Matthew Cederquist confirmed the feature, saying, “Back when we were working on [the remaster], we wondered if the old save files would work, so we kind of shoved it in, and it worked! So yes, your local single player save files will carry over.” This isn’t just a simple injection of an old character into the original game, either: the old save file will even be able to pick up right where it left off, and players can even turn on a toggle that lets the game run in its legacy form. At which point you really should just play vanilla Diablo II, honestly.

On the subject of Blizzard remasters, it would appear that D2R will be the company’s last according to another interview with Blizzard’s senior vice president Allen Adham. “It’s worth pointing out we’re now pretty much out of things to remaster,” Adham says in the piece. “So going forward, you can expect to see some new stuff. […] Our development pipeline today is as rich as it’s ever been. And we have new teams working on new games, new game types.”